Updated Pfizer vaccine now available through the Health Department

New doses of an updated 2023-2024 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available.

The Health Department said in a news release that the vaccine is available at the Sanford-Kimpton building, 1005 W. Worley St., by appointment only. Appointments can be made between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. While COVID-19 vaccines are billed to insurance, there are free vaccines available for people who don't have insurance.

Public Information Specialist Ryan Sheehan said there are more than 100 doses available for each age group, and people can also receive COVID-19 vaccines at other locations such as MU Health Care and local pharmacies.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will only have the updated Pfizer vaccine.

The Health Department will also be opening a comfort clinic on Nov. 4, which is “for people that might feel anxious about needles or the general process of being vaccinated,” Sheehan said. The comfort clinic will also operate by appointment only; Sheehan encourages people make their appointments as soon as possible in any case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone age 5 and older should get one dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about vaccines, visit vaccines.gov.