‘Let’s not lose our humanity at this time’: Mid-Missourians gather in the face of Israel-Hamas conflict

Gaza and Israel sit more than 6,000 miles away from mid-Missouri. But as the conflict continues, for many, the pain felt by Israeli and Palestinian people is hitting close to home.

And as Columbia residents mourn, process and protest the ongoing violence in Gaza, for mid-Missourians of all political stances or ideologies, it’s about coming together to try and find caring community, and peace at the heart of it all.

Within days of the outbreak of violence in Gaza, vigils commemorating the lives lost in the conflict began to appear in the Columbia community and on the University of Missouri campus. One of the first was a gathering for Jewish students in Speakers Circle, organized by Mizzou Chabad.

Cara Penquite/Missourian/Cara Penquite/Missourian / Columbia Missourian Rabbi Matt Derrenbacher speaks at the beginning of the Vigil for Israel on Thursday at Beth Shalom in Columbia. At the opening of the vigil Derrenbacher said, “Tonight, in the face of the horrors of the last few days, Israel weeps, the Jewish people weep, the world weeps. Tonight we come together in the sacred oneness that is community.”

As students waited for the demonstration to begin, many discussed the status of loved ones abroad — some missing, some injured. The following hour was a public demonstration of support for Israel, as attendees prayed for affected citizens and held space for one another’s grief.

Among those who spoke was Ari Simon, the Jewish identity chair for Alpha Epsilon Pi, a fraternity at MU.

“I just think all of us here need to talk to each other about what we’re going through and everything,” Simon said. “Look around, to your left, your right, forward, behind – these are the people that are here for you immediately in Columbia. Speak on how you’re feeling, don’t be afraid to say it. Everyone’s going through a tough time right now.”

Prayer for peaceful resolution was a common talking point for attendees.

“It’s just about praying for the lives that have been lost,” Ilana Vernovsky said. “I think the most important thing is just hoping that conflict gets resolved somehow.”

Vernovsky and Lexi Gitler are from the Chicago suburbs, and often feel less seen as Jewish women when on MU’s campus. For them, showing up and showing face in a community with a small Jewish population was essential.

“And like, all we can do right now is just spread awareness,” Gitler said. “Because we go to Mizzou. It's — it's like a lot of people don’t know what’s going on, people don’t even know this is a problem.”

Mizzou Hillel hosted a more intimate gathering at its facility on campus later in the week. Jeanne Snodgrass is the Executive Director of Mizzou Hillel and led the afternoon service of song and candid conversation. Snodgrass reflected aloud on her own complicated feelings surrounding the war’s politics, but stressed the importance of prioritizing caring action here at home.

“We’re taking care of ourselves, we’re taking care of our neighbors and we’re taking care of our community and we’re really thinking about how we move forward supporting folks, in the way that they need to be supported,” Snodgrass said.

UM System President and Chancellor Mun Choi was in attendance at several events hosted by Jewish student groups, including Hillel’s service, sharing with KBIA that he hopes to uplift all of MU’s areas of support for students at this time. Maurice D. Gipson, vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, was also in attendance and stressed his commitment to all identities at the university.

A few days later, residents gathered in the same spot for a vigil and march for Palestine organized by Missouri Students for Justice in Palestine, or MSJP. Speakers and attendees hoped to shed light on the ongoing struggles for Palestinian people — while condemning the current violence.

Sharon Quintana Ortiz/Missourian/Sharon Quintana Ortiz/ Missouria / Columbia Missourian Isleen Atallah chants “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” on Thursday at Speakers Circle in Columbia. Atallah came to Columbia two years ago. She tries to visit her family every summer. “I do not know if there would be a Palestine to return to,” Atallah said.

MSJP President Isleen Atallah began the vigil by reading the organization’s most recent statement, Atallah said. “We stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters against anti-semetic rhetoric that stands in the way of true justice.”

Atallah urged members of the Columbia community to do their part in combating misinformation, to include the struggles of Palestinians in their conversations, and to advocate for a lawful end to the state of Israel’s violence against Palestinians.

Rasha Abousalem is an adjunct professor in the MU Peace Studies Department and a humanitarian aid worker.

“I know this is a very emotional time for a lot of people on different sides, but please — let’s not lose our humanity at this time,” Abousalem said.

Abousalem’s parents are Palestinian refugees from 1948, and her father lived in a refugee camp for 21 years of his life.

“It is from that injustice that I seek to have justice for everyone,” she said.

Many students attending the vigil were not directly affiliated with MSJP, but attended to support other Mizzou students of color in their advocacy efforts.

“As a fellow minority, you have to support — Black people support Brown people,” one woman said.

“We need to see the Mizzou community rallying behind everyone else, because we are a very diverse school. So the more support we show for all of our ethnic groups, the better we stand together,” said another.

Both women did not feel comfortable sharing their names out of fear of doxxing or harassment, as some students across the country have been targeted for expressing their support for Palestine.

Yaser Alwari is a Mizzou student, advocating against the state of Israel’s violence toward Palestinians. Groups like the Human Rights Watch have said the state of Israel’s ongoing actions amount to apartheid.

“Like anybody else, I agree that all loss of human life is horrible and wrong,” Alwari said. “And I wanna make sure that everybody knows that this has been happening in Palestine for 75 years and has only been covered on the opposite side for the last week.”

Sharon Quintana Ortiz/Missourian/Sharon Quintana Ortiz/ Missouria / Columbia Missourian Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine gathered to demonstrate empathy towards the victims of the Israeli-Hamas conflict on Thursday at Speaker’s circle in Columbia. Isleen Atallah organized the event and led the community to walk through downtown Columbia in a pacifist march.

Jeff Stack, leader of the Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, also spoke to the crowd.

“As Gandhi said, ‘An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind,’ and our world is blind right now to all that is going on around us,” Stack said. “We must stop the killing and urge it to end in our name … let us start by treating the people of Palestine with greater respect and ending the apartheid conditions they are subjected to.”

The group continued its demonstration by marching through downtown Columbia, led by chants from Atallah. Police cars flanked the march, blocking off traffic for the group’s demonstration.

“Free, free Palestine!”

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

The group marched along 9th street, and turned back at the intersection on Broadway, eventually meeting together once more in Speakers Circle before dissolving for the night. Young children stood defiantly at the center to lead the march’s final chants.

Shortly after the march for Palestinian lives downtown, members of the Jewish community gathered at the Congregation Beth Shalom for an evening vigil.

The songs echoed at several other events throughout the week were lifted up again, offering up one voice of remembrance and hope for resolution.

Rabbi Matt Derrenbacher led the congregation in song and prayer, as the wind caught tree limbs above and families held one another close against the chill.

“In the face of these horrors, we choose not to dwell,” Rabbi Derrenbacher said. “Instead, we as a beautifully complicated and diverse community in the middle of Missouri come together in the sacredness of community to remember. To remember the people and the lost humanity rather than the horrors themselves.”

Rabbi Derrenbacher closed by lifting up the names of several young people caught up in the conflict, names shared by members of the crowd.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and many other Columbia city officials attended the service, joining the congregants in conversation and prayer as the night came to an end.

