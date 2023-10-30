Appeals judge appointed to Missouri Supreme Court, creating female majority

COLUMBIA − Gov. Mike Parson announced in a press conference Monday that he is appointing Judge Ginger Gooch, from the Southern District Court of Appeals to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Her appointment creates a female majority on Missouri's highest court for the first time in state history. Last month, appeals Judge Kelly Broniec was also appointed to the court.

Gooch will fill the vacancy created following Judge Patricia Breckenridge's retirement this month, following 16 years of service.

"Judge Gooch has known the value of hard work her whole life. She is a loving mother, dedicated wife, and proud woman of faith who we know will make a great addition to our state's highest court," Parson said.

Twenty-two applicants for the seat were interviewed earlier this month. The Appellate Judicial Commission then submitted its three nominees, including Gooch, Judge Michael E. Gardner and Judge John P. Torbitzky, to Parson for review.

Parson appointed Gooch to the Southern District Court of Appeals in 2022. Gooch also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Ann Covington, the first female judge to serve on the Supreme Court of Missouri, from 2000 to 2001.

Gooch's swearing-in date has not been set yet but, Missouri state law requires her to be sworn in with 30 days of her appointment.

