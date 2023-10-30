Warming centers and emergency shelters open ahead of colder than usual temperatures

The City of Columbia has opened warming centers and temporary emergency shelters to protect against expected near record-low temperatures.

In a Monday news release, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced seven warming centers and emergency shelters respectively for public use.

Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church will serve as a temporary overnight warming center, only when temperatures drop below 25 degrees.

The National Weather Service station in St. Louis is noticing near record-low temperatures in the area.

Jayson Gosselin is a climate scientist for the station and said freezing temperatures are generally arriving later than usual this year.

However, the station says temperatures this low aren’t usually observed this early in the year.

“Now, (Tuesday) night, we're looking at maybe around 19 or 20 (degrees),” Gosselin said. “Now, that is pretty abnormal.”

The U.S. is currently experiencing an Arctic blast, Gosselin said, which might help explain the colder-than-normal temperature.

He recommends that trick-or-treaters bundle up ahead of the frigid night.

The National Weather Service station in Springfield said it’s also predicting freezing temperatures in southwest Missouri.

“We're expected to get down to 20,” said Ben Price, who is with the Springfield station. “So, breaking the record by two.”

In preparation for these cold temperatures, people in Columbia can access city-partnered warming centers, like the Columbia Public Library, during business hours.

For people needing somewhere to sleep overnight, emergency shelters like the Salvation Army Harbor House are available.

“Those are actually places where you can spend the night where you can have a bed and maybe a meal,” said Ryan Sheehan, public information officer for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

People are advised to call ahead for emergency shelter stays, as space might run out for those who don’t call in advance.

Emergency shelters:

Flourish (for teens), (573) 615-6135

Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr., (573) 474-6600

Room at the Inn (for adults), 1509 Ashley St., (573) 825-6038

The Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St., (573) 442-1984

True North (for those in domestic violence situations), please call (573) 875-1370

Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E., (573) 443-8001

Warming centers:

ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.

City Hall, 701 East Broadway

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.

Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway

Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.

Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.

St. Francis House, 901 Rangeline St.

More information about warming centers and emergency shelters is available here.