Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against FDA's mail abortion pills plan

COLUMBIA − The office of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Monday their plans to sue the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Senior Services over the Biden administration's plans to ship abortion pills through the mail.

The lawsuit comes after Bailey and a 20-state coalition sent letters to five major pharmacies, claiming that distribution of abortion pills in the mail would violate both federal and state law.

Two of those states, Idaho and Kansas, joined the lawsuit as well.

Bailey is specifically seeking a preliminary injunction against regulations and safety precautions that were put in place with mifepristone, the abortion pill at the center of the lawsuit, and its generic counterpart, alongside the 2021 and 2023 policy that allowed these drugs to be sent by mail.

Within the lawsuit, Bailey explained how the FDA has a responsibility to safeguard Americans from "dangerous drugs," calling the abortion pills within these plans as "untested chemical abortion drugs."

In addition, Missouri has requested that the courts combine this complaint with the existing lawsuit over the same matter brought by doctors across the country, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA.

