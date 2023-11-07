City offices closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day

City of Columbia offices will close in observance of Veterans Day on Friday, according to a news release from the city.

This is the first time Columbia has observed Veterans Day as a municipal holiday.

Sydney Olsen, the city's engagement and public communications manager, said the decision to observe the holiday was made by City Manager De'Carlon Seewood "as good way to recognize the many veterans who work at the city and in the community."

Observing the day as a municipal holiday will cost the city between $400,000 and $500,000 and was approved by the council as part of the FY2024 budget.

The city will see impacts because of the office closures. Go COMO, the city’s public transit system, won't run Friday but will resume operations on Saturday.

Parking enforcement at Columbia’s downtown parking meters and parking garages will also be suspended Friday. Administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed though emergency services will still be available.

The Activity & Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday but will operate during its normal hours Friday.

Residential trash pickup will operate normally Friday. The landfill will also be open that day.