Ridgemont Bridge replacement to begin Wednesday, detouring drivers

COLUMBIA - Starting Wednesday, Ridgemont will close between College Park Drive and Highridge Drive for the replacement of the Ridgemont Bridge over the County House Branch Trail.

Drivers will be detoured using Stadium Boulevard and Forum Boulevard, according to the Columbia Public Works Department. Road and bridge closure signs will be posted several hundred feet in advance of the bridge.

The work is expected to last until late spring or early summer 2024, weather permitting, according to the Public Works Department.

Crews are replacing the current bridge, which has a 3-ton weight limit, with a new bridge that will have a 38-ton weight limit.

The project will cost $775,600, according to the Public Works Department. Funding for the bridge replacement comes from both the Missouri Department of Transportation Regional Bridge Program and from the quarter-cent Capital Improvement Program sales tax, according to the department.