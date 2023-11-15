Boone County health department to host Naloxone distribution event Nov. 16

COLUMBIA - Partnering with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a Naloxone education and distribution event on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The event is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane.

From 6:30 to 7 p.m. health department staff will provide information and brief training to walk-ins following the event.

Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Save a Life is a series of monthly, free-to-the-public events featuring education and conversation around how members of the community can help prevent opioid overdose deaths through the use of Naloxone.

Both the formal and informal trainings will include recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose, along with an explanation of how to use and access Naloxone nasal spray.

Participants will receive a free box of NARCAN.

No registration is required for this event.

