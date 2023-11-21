The Tooth Truck offers dental services to Springfield area children

Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Dr. Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Mindy Munoz, program director for the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile otherwise known as the “Tooth Truck.”

Munoz talks about the program that has spanned over last two decades, serving the needs of children who have limited access to dental care. She talks about the new truck, which travels to schools in the area to address children's dental needs.

Copyright 2023 KSMU. To see more, visit KSMU.