Living windows and Christmas parade coming to Jefferson City this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas Parade will bring parking restrictions in the downtown area.

Living Windows - Friday, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson. All vehicles in the restricted area need to be removed by 4 p.m. or be towed at owner’s expense. The roadway will be blocked at 5 p.m. on Friday. High Street will reopen after the event, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

Drones will fly at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a light show Friday during the Living Windows event, according to a Facebook post. According to comments on Facebook, the drone show is weather permitting and will face the area of the Living Windows.

Host Starstruck Drone Shows recommended being on High Street for best viewing of the show and to avoid being behind taller buildings.

Christmas Parade - Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

The parade route is east on High Street from Missouri Boulevard to Lafayette Street. The parade will then travel north on Lafayette to Capitol Avenue, then proceed west on East Capitol, ending at the Truman Building parking lots.

Parking will not be allowed on High Street from Monroe to Broadway. All vehicles in the restricted area need to be removed by 3 p.m. or be towed at owner’s expense, according to the police department.

