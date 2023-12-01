© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Magic Tree Lighting brings wonder to Columbia

KBIA | By Cara Penquite
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST
An older man holds a young girl who is wearing pink pants and a navy blue coat with hearts on it. They are standing under a Crab Apple tree covered in lights. The older man is wearing glasses, a black jacket, and a gray and red baseball cap.
Cara Penquite
/
The Columbia Missourian
Kevin Bailey lifts his granddaughter Audrey Jones, 2, into the air to touch the lights Thursday on the Magic Tree at Cherry Hill in Columbia. They came to the tree lighting last year, too, but “this is the first year she’ll remember,” said Audrey’s mom, Sarah Jones.

Community members gathered in the Village of Cherry Hill to watch the Magic Tree Lighting on Thursday. The evening kicked off with Christmas carols by the Paxton Keeley Elementary School Comet Choir. Kids rushed to gaze at the decorations after the tree was lit at 5:30 p.m.

The Magic Tree has been at Cherry Hill since 2010 and is a crab apple tree wrapped with glowing decorations.

Families visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus and were given balloons and face paintings after the lighting. There were food trucks at the event as well.

The tree will glow every evening from about 5 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 6 in celebration of the holiday season.
