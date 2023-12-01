Magic Tree Lighting brings wonder to Columbia

Community members gathered in the Village of Cherry Hill to watch the Magic Tree Lighting on Thursday. The evening kicked off with Christmas carols by the Paxton Keeley Elementary School Comet Choir. Kids rushed to gaze at the decorations after the tree was lit at 5:30 p.m.

The Magic Tree has been at Cherry Hill since 2010 and is a crab apple tree wrapped with glowing decorations.

Families visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus and were given balloons and face paintings after the lighting. There were food trucks at the event as well.

The tree will glow every evening from about 5 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 6 in celebration of the holiday season.