Boone County health department to host flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Dec. 14

COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.

The clinic starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

The flu vaccine will be available for residents aged six months and older. The COVID-19 vaccine is available for ages six months and older.

A high-dose flu shot is available for those 65 and older.

Flu vaccinations will be free to those between the ages of six months and 18 years, due to a partnership with MU Health Care. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

The cost of the flu vaccine for residents 19 and older varies depending on insurance coverage.

The PHHS clinic accepts checks and can bill various insurance plans through a system known as VaxCare.

For self-pay residents, the cost of the flu vaccine is $25.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available for ages six months and older and are billed to insurance. Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for those without insurance coverage.

The clinic is walk-in based, so no appointments are needed, but pre-registering here with enrollment code MO16926 will make the process faster.

In addition to this clinic, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting: vaccines.gov.

