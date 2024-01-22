Freezing rain into Monday morning, temperatures warm above freezing Monday afternoon

Good morning! We are dealing with slick and icy roads with freezing rain as you're heading out the door. Add extra time as you head to work.

Storm Mode Index

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed the Storm Mode Index at a 3 (0 to 5) scale, because we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible on Monday as freezing rain is expected to move through the region.

TRACKING A WINTER STORM

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for mid-Missouri through Monday afternoon. This is because freezing rain is expected to create slick travel. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for southern Missouri until Monday afternoon.

Precipitation is falling as freezing this morning. This will create icy conditions for the morning commute.

Monday morning we will start to see some dry air mixing into this system. That dry air will allow for some dry time to mix in, but freezing rain is expected to continue, especially for areas east of Highway 54.

Temperatures are expected to warm to near 32° by late morning into the early afternoon hours. Once this happens we will see a cold, but otherwise regular rain through the afternoon. Remember freezing rain falls as liquid and freezes on contact with the ground.

TRAVEL OUTLOOK

Slick and icy roads are expected on Monday morning. Once temperatures warm above freezing we will see improvement on the roads. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing overnight, keeping roadways mainly as wet.

Most of mid-Missouri is expected to see 0.10-0.20" of ice. These might sound like small amounts, but that is more than enough to cause problems. Areas of northwestern Missouri will likely see less moisture resulting in lower amounts.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our active weather pattern will continue, but with temperatures above freezing. Rain will return to the region on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We should be drier by the end of the week with cloudy conditions continuing.