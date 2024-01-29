© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbia roll cart delivery starts Monday

KBIA | By Jacob Grant, KOMU 8
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:56 PM CST
A photograph of the three new bin sizes for the City of Columbia's roll cart program.

The City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility will start delivering roll carts to residents on Monday.

The distribution process will prioritize those who receive collection service on Mondays. Once all Monday customers receive their carts, crews will then move onto Tuesday customers, and so on.

The city-wide distribution will take four weeks to complete. While carts are being delivered in the coming weeks, Solid Waste Utility wants to remind residents of a couple things:

  • The roll cart collection service does not start until March 4. Any carts put out before then will not be emptied.
  • Roll carts are city property and should not be altered or decorated.
  • Customers should place their carts at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on pick-up day.

Customers can check roll cart delivery schedule updates on the CoMo Recycle and Trash app or on Columbia Recycling and Trash's Facebook page.

For any questions about the roll carts, residents can call the city's contact center at 573-874-CITY (2489).
Tags
Missouri News Roll CartsCity of Columbia
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content