Columbia roll cart delivery starts Monday

The City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility will start delivering roll carts to residents on Monday.

The distribution process will prioritize those who receive collection service on Mondays. Once all Monday customers receive their carts, crews will then move onto Tuesday customers, and so on.

The city-wide distribution will take four weeks to complete. While carts are being delivered in the coming weeks, Solid Waste Utility wants to remind residents of a couple things:



The roll cart collection service does not start until March 4. Any carts put out before then will not be emptied.

Roll carts are city property and should not be altered or decorated.

Customers should place their carts at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on pick-up day.

Customers can check roll cart delivery schedule updates on the CoMo Recycle and Trash app or on Columbia Recycling and Trash's Facebook page.

For any questions about the roll carts, residents can call the city's contact center at 573-874-CITY (2489).