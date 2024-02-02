© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
From Saint Brigid to Punxsutawney Phil: the story of Groundhog Day

KSMU | By Marideth Sisco
Published February 2, 2024 at 3:04 PM CST
Storyteller Marideth Sisco explores the origins of Groundhog Day, starting with Neolithic Ireland and Scotland.

