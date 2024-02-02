Parson to join Texas governor for southern border press conference

COLUMBIA — Gov. Mike Parson will travel south this weekend to join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and 13 other Republican governors for a press conference on the southern border.

Abbott plans to update the governors on Operation Lone Star, which he launched in March 2021. The operation deployed the Texas National Guard and the state's Department of Public Safety to the southern border.

The governors will then join Abbott for a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, as well as the following governors, will be in attendance:

