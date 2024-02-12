Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge to stop toll collection

Toll collection on the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge will cease April 30, according to the Community Bridge Transportation Development District (TDD).

By that date, the Community Bridge TDD anticipates that adequate funds will be generated to fully pay all outstanding mortgage bonds and all other remaining anticipated liabilities. Ownership of the bridge will then be transferred to the state of Missouri.

The TDD previously estimated that the bridge would be toll-free by 2026, which means it will become toll-free two years earlier than estimated and 18 years ahead of the original term of the bond debt, according to a press release.

The bridge, which connects the East and West sides of the Lake of the Ozarks near the 16-mile marker of the main channel, first opened in May 1998. Collection fees cost $3 for a passenger vehicle in season and up to $8 for a five-axle truck.

It was the first toll facility in the state that was created as a "public-private venture pursuant to 1990 legislation enabling Missouri transportation development corporations and transportation development districts," according to a press release. It was funded by the issuance of toll revenue bonds.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.