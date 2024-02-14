Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade kills 1 person, injures multiple people

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

A shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally at Union Station has left 10-15 victims, including one dead, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl rally, west of Union Station near the garage, according to initial police reports. Other than the person who was deceased, Graves did not have information on the condition of other victims.

Children’s Mercy Hospital confirmed received patients from the rally, but did not confirm how many. University Health says it received five victims, three with gunshot injuries and two with other injuries.

Police say they have detained two armed people. They have not provided motives or context about the shooting.

"I am angered by what happened," Graves said. "But I want you to know that the KCMO police department and all the officers that were there today that were serving and protecting. I’m so proud of them that they ran into danger, getting two people into custody, and rendering life saving aid to victims."

Peggy Lowe / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, left, Mayor Quinton Lucas, center, and Interim Fire Chief Ross Grundyson speak to the media after a shooting immediately following the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl rally left 10-15 people injured and one dead on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

More than 800 law enforcement officers were on duty Wednesday, Graves said. She said the immediate area around Union Station was still the scene of an active investigation.

"We are praying for the safety of everyone," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said at the news conference.

"We never would have thought that we, along with Chiefs players, along with fans, along with hundreds of thousands of other people, would be forced to run for safety today," he added. "I don’t want us to, in our country, for every big event, to think about being shot."

Officials said all Chiefs players, coaches and staff were accounted for.

White House was offering federal assistance in the investigation.

Immediately after reports of the shooting, police asked people to exit the area quickly and safely, and avoid the Union Station parking garage. They also requested that witnesses go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main Street.

KCPD also saidthat several children need to be reunited with their parents. The parade's child reunification spots in the area are at 2301 Main Street and inside the main entrance of Union Station. You can find the full parade and rally map here.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson were both at the parade, and both posted on X that they are safe. Chiefs vice president of sports medicine Rick Burkholder posted that he, his wife, coach Andy Reid and Reid's family are safe and headed back to Arrowhead Stadium.

