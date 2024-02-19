All children injured in the Chiefs parade shooting discharged, 4 others still in hospital

This story will be updated.

All 12 of the patients admitted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in the wake of the shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade have been released, the hospital announced Saturday.

One shooting victim is still recovering at Saint Luke’s Hospital, and was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. Four patients walked in with minor injuries and were treated and released.

University Health has one shooting victim in critical condition and two more wounded by gunshots who are in stable condition. Nine patients were treated and released.

One person, KKFI radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed in the shooting. A total of 22 people were injured.

News Chiefs parade shooting: 1 killed, 22 injured, at least 1 patient still in critical condition Savannah Hawley-Bates

Jackson County charged two minors with gun charges and resisting arrest related to the shooting. One adult has also been charged for picking up a gun dropped in the wake of the shooting.

Local hospitals and trauma doctors have long been training on how to accommodate and triage large numbers of victims as mass shootings become more common.

Over the week, multiple Chiefs players reached out to Children’s Mercy to assist the injured kids.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited with two of the shooting victims, an 8- and 10-year-old.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to two children shot during the parade.

The shooting, which came on the heels of a record-setting year for homicides in Kansas City, has prompted local leaders to call for stricter gun laws — but their hands are tied by state-level laws that prevent Missouri cities from restricting gun possession.

Politics, Elections and Government After parade shooting, Kansas City leaders want to pass gun safety laws. Missouri won't let them Celisa Calacal

The mass casualty event, one of many such high-profile incidents at parades and celebratory events in the last several years, has prompted parents to wonder if they should still bring their kids out to crowded celebrations.

Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.