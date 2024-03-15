© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Department of Conservation sponsors invasive tree buyback program

KBIA | By Matthew Gustafson
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:36 AM CDT
A Callery pear tree in bloom. The trees are invasive in Missouri.
Janosch Diggelmann
/
Janosch Diggelmann/Unsplash
A Callery pear tree in bloom. The trees are invasive in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and other conservation groups are partnering to host a Callery pear tree buyback program April 23. Missouri residents can receive a free, native tree in return for cutting down a Callery tree on their property.

Registration is open online from March 15 to April 15, and participants must submit a photo of their cut down Callery tree. Participants can receive their native tree at locations throughout the state on April 23 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The MDC is collaborating with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and the Forrest Keeling Nursery on the project. According to a press release, the Callery tree can be found along roadways and other open areas, multiplies quickly,and competes with native plants.

Participating cities in the buyback program will be found across the state:

  • Columbia
  • St. Louis
  • Kansas City
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Farmington
  • Kennett
  • Springfield
  • Joplin
  • Lebanon
  • Hannibal
  • Rolla
  • West Plains
  • Kirksville
  • Joseph

Location details and directions will be provided upon registration.
Tags
Missouri News invasive speciesNative plantsmo. department of conservation
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content