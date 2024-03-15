Department of Conservation sponsors invasive tree buyback program

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and other conservation groups are partnering to host a Callery pear tree buyback program April 23. Missouri residents can receive a free, native tree in return for cutting down a Callery tree on their property.

Registration is open online from March 15 to April 15, and participants must submit a photo of their cut down Callery tree. Participants can receive their native tree at locations throughout the state on April 23 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The MDC is collaborating with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and the Forrest Keeling Nursery on the project. According to a press release, the Callery tree can be found along roadways and other open areas, multiplies quickly,and competes with native plants.

Participating cities in the buyback program will be found across the state:



Columbia

St. Louis

Kansas City

Cape Girardeau

Farmington

Kennett

Springfield

Joplin

Lebanon

Hannibal

Rolla

West Plains

Kirksville

Joseph

Location details and directions will be provided upon registration.