President Joe Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary

KBIA | By The Associated Press
Published March 26, 2024 at 2:39 PM CDT
A "Vote Here" Sign with two American flags on it sits in front of a busy Columbia road.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA

President Joe Biden has won Missouri’s primary, the state Democratic Party announced.

Biden’s win was not in doubt; he has already beaten his major competitors. But the primary races are still closely watched by insiders for turnout and signs of protest voters.

Saturday’s primary was the Missouri Democratic Party’s first party-run presidential contest since a new law took effect in August 2022.

The party says about 20,000 voters participated.

Missouri Republicans opted to hold a caucus this year, which former President Donald Trump won.

Lawmakers have failed to reinstate the state-run primary despite calls to do so by both state Republican and Democratic party leaders.
The Associated Press
