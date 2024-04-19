New director announced for Missouri Department of Conservation

Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that Jason Sumners will be the next director of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), effective June 1.

Sumners currently serves as the deputy director of resource management for MDC. He will become the 10th director in the Conservation Department’s 87-year history.

Sumners will succeed Sara Parker Pauley, who will retire after 30 years of public service.

"We congratulate Jason on being named the new MDC Director and thank the Conservation Commission for its thoughtful and thorough search to replace Director Pauley," Parson said in a news release. "While we'll miss Sara's leadership, we look forward to Jason using his unique qualifications to build upon Missouri's rich history of fish, forest, and wildlife preservation. MDC is one of the best departments in the nation, and we thank Jason for his commitment to continuing that legacy as a member of our cabinet."

Prior to his deputy director role, Sumners served as the department's science branch chief, leading a team of more than 80 scientists who specialize in fish, forest and wildlife research and management. He began his career at MDC in 2008 as a private lands deer biologist and later became the head of the state’s deer management program.

“I am excited and humbled by this opportunity the Commission has entrusted me with and the conservation team I get to work with across the state and country,” Sumners said. “The Missouri outdoors have defined my personal and professional life, so getting to serve in this capacity and continue to tackle the ever-evolving challenges in conservation is an exciting endeavor.”

