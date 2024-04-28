© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest roughly 100 at Washington University anti-war protest

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Lee
Published April 28, 2024 at 8:41 PM CDT
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through Brookings Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.

The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.

After demonstrators marched for several hours and attempted to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested roughly 100 people.

Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault in the injuries of officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below:

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a sign reading, “Stop the Genocide” during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Students work in Olin Library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a banner naming Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza on Saturday at Washington University.
Presidential candidate Jill Stein, second from left, links arms, with demonstrators including St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, second from right, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, far right, during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.
Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Prisoner vans are readied as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator writes “WashU Divest” on a tent on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who planned to stay in the encampment, link arms on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators cross their arms in solidarity on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
A St. Louis County police officers rams a bicycle into presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Signs lay on the ground of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Police forces face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
A St. Louis County police officer readies a taser during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Police forces drag a pro-Palestinian demonstrator after they were arrested during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, Ward 7, argues with a University City police officer during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University. Protestors marched through campus and set up an encampment in response to the university's ties to Boeing, the supplier of many weapons to Israel used in the Gaza war.
Eric Lee