Photos: St. Louis-area police arrest roughly 100 at Washington University anti-war protest

Hundreds of Washington University campus community members and local activists demanded the private university stop investing in Boeing during a Saturday protest.

The aerospace giant was targeted for its decades-long relationship with Israel, including making weapons used in the attacks on Hamas in Gaza, and follows anti-war demonstrations on college campuses across the United States. In response, at least one university paused its relationship with Boeing.

After demonstrators marched for several hours and attempted to set up an encampment, police deemed the protest held on private property illegal and arrested roughly 100 people.

Washington University officials said they all will be charged with trespassing, and of those, some will also be charged with resisting arrest and assault in the injuries of officers. Many of those detained were made to sign criminal trespass warnings that state they could be arrested if they returned to any of Wash U's campuses.

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee below:

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian demonstrator holds a sign reading, "Stop the Genocide" during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Students work in Olin Library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold a banner naming Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza on Saturday at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Presidential candidate Jill Stein, second from left, links arms, with demonstrators including St. Louis Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, second from right, and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green, far right, during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Prisoner vans are readied as Muslims pray during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A pro-Palestinian demonstrator writes "WashU Divest" on a tent on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who planned to stay in the encampment, link arms on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Pro-Palestinian demonstrators cross their arms in solidarity on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officers rams a bicycle into presidential candidate Jill Stein and other pro-Palestine demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Signs lay on the ground of a pro-Palestinian encampment on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces face off with pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis County police officer readies a taser during a pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces drag a pro-Palestinian demonstrator after they were arrested during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, Ward 7, argues with a University City police officer during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Washington University community are arrested on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Police forces arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a rally on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Washington University.

