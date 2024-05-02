© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Parson activates emergency operations plan in response to severe weather

KBIA | By Stephanie Southey
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:01 PM CDT
Storm damage in Tipton, Missouri
Beth Finello
/
KOMU 8
Storm damage in Tipton, Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed an executive order that activates the state's emergency operations plan in response to severe weather and flooding.

Parts of Missouri saw tornado warnings, severe winds and strong thunderstorms. An EF-1 tornado passed through Tipton, leaving substantial damage to property, and flooding closed multiple mid-Missouri roads.

“We have seen the tremendous power and destruction of this past weekend’s storms in neighboring states, and with areas of Missouri already impacted, we want to ensure state resources are available should significant disruptions or damage occur,” Parson said in a news release.

The emergency operations plan "promotes the coordination of statewide emergency services and the use of available resources to minimize the effects of any major disaster on Missourians and their property," according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The executive order will expire on May 30, unless it is terminated or extended.
