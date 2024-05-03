Kids died after Missouri child abuse investigators missed signs of fentanyl abuse

Missouri child abuse investigators missed warning signs of fentanyl use among parents before their young children died of accidental overdoses from the drug, according to a new state report. It found that Children's Division investigators, who are tasked with following up on claims of abuse and neglect, "lacked essential procedures, missed warning signs and left vulnerable children at risk." Jessica Seitz, executive director of the Missouri Network Against Child Abuse, joins the show. She also helped put the report together.

