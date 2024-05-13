4 questions as the Missouri legislature heads into its final week of session

Missouri lawmakers only have a handful of items to complete this week before embarking on a particularly active election season.

While the House wants to finish work on several critical priorities, much of the spotlight in the final week of the 2024 legislative session will be on the Senate. The chamber has been a tinderbox this session thanks to an ugly split within the GOP caucus that’s loomed over much of the past few months.

Can Missouri Democrats stop 'IP reform'?

Republicans in the Senate are set to consider Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s proposal to make it harder to amend the state’s constitution — dubbed 'IP reform' by supporters.

That measure, which still needs voter approval, would increase the threshold to pass constitutional amendments from a simple majority to passing in five out of eight congressional districts. The version that came out of the House features so-called “ballot candy,” such as a voting ban for noncitizens even though that’s already the law.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, has made it clear that his caucus will filibuster any version of Coleman’s legislation that includes ballot candy provisions. And it’s not known if there will be enough Republicans willing to use the rare “previous question” motion to end debate, considering some GOP senators voted to strip out the other provisions in Coleman’s bill earlier this year.

But especially after abortion rights proponents submitted more than 380,000 signatures for a November ballot initiative to legalize the procedure, some groups opposed to abortion rights may put pressure on lawmakers to act. They are hoping the amendment threshold change passes in August and a court decides the new rules to approve amendments apply to the abortion ballot item. However, some Republicans like Senate President Pro Tem Calen Rowden have expressed doubts about this happening.

Can Senate Republicans stick together, or will their schism emerge again?

Missouri’s 2024 legislative session didn’t have the highest expectations, especially since it’s an election year. And hopes of accomplishing lots of policy priorities seemed to be dashed at the beginning of session thanks to eye-popping clashes between Senate GOP leadership and the newly formed Freedom Caucus.

Ultimately, the tensions between those two factions have waxed and waned throughout the year. And despite drama and an extremely long filibuster over whether the Senate would pass a budget or the extension of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, the chamber did end up completing work on both of those items on Thursday.

But infighting may sink priorities that are unrelated to initiative petitions,including a bipartisan push to create tax credits to help child care facilities.

Will the House finish work on major issues without any drama?

The Senate featured much more drama and intrigue and infighting than the House this year. And while the House didn’t completely escape infighting, members are likely expecting a relatively quiet end to the year.

The House needs to pass the FRA — a tax on hospitals that funds much of the state’s Medicaid program. Other priorities include a multipart crime bill, legislation that curbs eviction moratoriums and a measure tweaking a senior property tax freeze program that’s raised alarm in the state’s counties.

Considering none of these bills is particularly controversial within the House GOP caucus, it’s unlikely that the chamber will have much trouble passing them.

Will there be any surprises?

The last week of the General Assembly’s session usually focuses on obvious unfinished business. And this year is no exception, with the lingering drama over the measure making it harder to amend the constitution.

Still, the legislature is known to raise unexpected issues during the waning hours of session. Three years ago, lawmakers attempted, but failed, to get a measure passed instituting runoffs for statewide and congressional races. And last year, a dispute over cutting property taxes caused tensions within the Senate to combust.

But since the only must-pass item this week is completing work on the FRA, there may not be as much of a drive to approve contentious items like reinstating state control of the St. Louis Police Department. Those issues may be left for the next governor and legislature to figure out in 2025.

