© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planned Parenthood to hold two-day vasectomy clinic in Columbia

KBIA | By Madyson Carruth
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
The outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, Missouri.
KOMU 8
Planned Parenthood accepts most major insurances, but financial assistance is available.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains will hold a vasectomy clinic on May 16 and 17 at its Columbia health clinic, located at 711 N. Providence Rd.

Patients may pay up to $750 for the procedure. Planned Parenthood accepts most major insurances, but financial assistance is available. Those who are interested in assistance should call ahead to ensure qualification.

“Our two-day clinic provides a vital family planning option in Columbia, enabling everyone to navigate contraception decisions and minimize the risk of unintended pregnancies,” Dr. Joshua Yap, director of vasectomy care, said in a news release.

To schedule a vasectomy or more information, visit ppgreatplains.org or call 1-800-230-PLAN.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.
Tags
Missouri News Planned Parenthood Great PlainsColumbia Planned Parenthoodreproductive health
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8