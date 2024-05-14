Planned Parenthood to hold two-day vasectomy clinic in Columbia

Planned Parenthood Great Plains will hold a vasectomy clinic on May 16 and 17 at its Columbia health clinic, located at 711 N. Providence Rd.

Patients may pay up to $750 for the procedure. Planned Parenthood accepts most major insurances, but financial assistance is available. Those who are interested in assistance should call ahead to ensure qualification.

“Our two-day clinic provides a vital family planning option in Columbia, enabling everyone to navigate contraception decisions and minimize the risk of unintended pregnancies,” Dr. Joshua Yap, director of vasectomy care, said in a news release.

To schedule a vasectomy or more information, visit ppgreatplains.org or call 1-800-230-PLAN.

