Fort Leonard Wood is losing the band that has provided its soundtrack for 70 years

The final note is coming soon for the band that has been stationed at Fort Leonard Wood for 70 years.

The 399th Army Band stationed at the post west of Rolla is one of four bands the Army has decided to deactivate as part of a restructuring plan. All members will be reassigned by the middle of October.

The band performs at military functions, including change of command ceremonies and the many basic training graduations held at Fort Leonard Wood. Members of the band also form smaller groups, including jazz ensembles and rock bands that play at community events across Missouri.

“Support and outreach to the community will quickly decrease. Of course, that will be relative to our diminishing capabilities and capacities and also based on our personnel strength,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jared DeLaney, the commander of the 399th band.

Some members of the band, including DeLaney, are choosing to retire. Others will be transferred to one of the other 17 Army bands that will still exist, and some will take other, non-musician assignments. Those transfers and reassignments already are underway.

“In addition, 399th band buglers honoring the service of fallen soldiers including funeral honors and support for memorial services, memorial ceremonies, dignified transfer ceremonies — that will all come to an end as far as live buglers are concerned,” DeLaney said.

The Army does own electronic bugles that will be used by non-musicians to ensure a version of taps and other calls can be heard at such ceremonies, DeLaney said.

The lack of an Army band will be felt around the region.

“It’s a big deal,” said David Samson, director of bands at Missouri University of Science and Technology. “It's a professional band that plays not just at Fort Leonard Wood, but all over the state. Here in Rolla, down in Springfield, in St. Louis, they're all over the place.”

The 399th presented concerts alongside musicians at Missouri S&T and the Rolla Town Band for years.

“It's good for the military. It's good for the citizens of Missouri, and to have that taken away, I feel like we're kind of getting cheated,” Samson said.

The change also will be felt by those in the military.

Charles Birkby of Rolla is a veteran who played with numerous bands in the Army and Navy.

“Part of their musical mission was to support the graduation ceremonies. So the parents and families of graduates of basic training would come in and they would get to hear the band and experience that heritage,” he said. “And I think that's going to be lost.”

A trumpet player with the 399th Army Band performs at a ceremony at Waynesville High School in May 2022.

There will be music at those ceremonies, but it will be recorded.

“While live music always has that different taste than prerecorded music, I would say it still provides the effect and the impact,” DeLaney said. “It will still be there and still touch their hearts and minds.”

Plans are underway for farewell events to honor the 399th’s history.

“From Bob Hope's USO shows to the Lieutenant Dan Band to countless patriotic events and military ceremonies, the 399th Army band was deeply involved in the most important part of our nation's military, its people, and we hope that we've made an impact on the hearts and minds of the soldiers and their families,” DeLaney said.