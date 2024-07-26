© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri lawsuits allege abuse by Catholic priests, nuns. Archdiocese leader in Omaha among them

KBIA | By KBIA | By The Associated Press
Published July 26, 2024 at 7:10 AM CDT

Sixty people allege in new lawsuits filed in Missouri that they were abused as children by dozens of Catholic priests, nuns and others, and the man who now leads the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, is among the accused.

Five separate lawsuits seeking unspecified damages were filed this week in St. Louis and neighboring counties. All told, the lawsuits name 56 alleged abusers. The suits seek unspecified damages.

Among those named is Omaha Archbishop George Lucas. He is accused of abusing a teenage boy at St. Louis Preparatory Seminary in the late 1980s.

Lucas strongly denies the allegations, saying in a statement that he has never had sexual contact with another person.
