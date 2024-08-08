Nelly arrested in Maryland Heights. His lawyer says case will go nowhere

Updated at 11:35 a.m. Aug. 8 with statements from Nelly's attorney and to clarify charges

St. Louis rap star Nelly was arrested early Wednesday in Maryland Heights, and an officer found four pills that appear to be ecstasy on him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. His attorney said an “overzealous and out-of-line” officer targeted him unfairly.

Maryland Heights Police took the 49-year-old, whose real name is Cornell Haynes, into custody around 5 a.m. Police arrested Nelly on an outstanding traffic charge, Maryland Heights Police Department spokeswoman Terry McComas said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers from the department’s gaming division at the Hollywood Casino arrested Nelly around 4:45 a.m. for not having insurance and possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Rosenblum, the rapper’s lawyer, said police stopped Nelly after he won several jackpots at the Hollywood Casino in west St. Louis County. Police ran a check for warrants when he attempted to collect his winnings, Rosenblum said.

Nelly has not been charged with drug possession, Rosenblum said.

“Instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes' winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants,” the attorney said in a statement. “The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check.”

Officers found what looked like ecstasy pills in his possession, according to Highway Patrol records. The highway patrol transferred Nelly to Maryland Heights. He has since been released.

Nelly was arrested “without incident” and that the charges are not evidence of guilt, a spokesman for the highway patrol said. The department plans to submit formal charges to the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney.

Rosenblum said police searched the rapper without probable cause, and any other patron would have been informed of the warrant and allowed to leave. He added that because Nelly frequently travels outside the country, federal officials regularly ask him to supply proof he has no outstanding warrants.

“I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere, Rosenblum said. “And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer's conduct.”

Nelly graduated from University City High School, where he formed the group St. Lunatics with other St. Louis area rappers. Nelly’s smash hit Country Grammar granted St Louis rap unprecedented national exposure in the early 2000s.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated details on Nelly's arrest. The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested him for drug possession and for not having insurance.

Copyright 2024 St. Louis Public Radio