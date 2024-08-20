Missouri set to start distributing new summer food aid for children

Missouri’s social services agency announced Monday that it is officially launching a federal food program that could provide aid to over 400,000 kids in the state.

Each eligible child will receive a one-time benefit of $120, loaded onto a card that can be used like a debit card to buy groceries.

It’s part of a permanent federal program in its first year of existence called Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, or SUN Bucks. The program aims to help kids who receive subsidized school meals avoid a summer drop-off in nutrition.

The money was intended to be distributed during the summer break. But state officials said they dealt with technical issues that delayed federal approval and hindered earlier launch of the program.

The Missouri Department of Social Services, which will oversee the program, did not lay out a timeline for dispersing the benefits, and a spokesperson didn’t respond to questions.

The following groups of kids are automatically eligible, and their families will not need to apply for benefits:

Students who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch during the school year,

Households already enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or temporary assistance,

And students who are in foster care, are experiencing homelessness or are migrants.

Those benefits will be issued on an existing card if the family is enrolled in SNAP benefits or temporary assistance, or on a new mailed card if they are not. Families who need a new EBT card can request one by phone or the ebtEDGE mobile app.

Families who are not automatically eligible must submit an application online by Aug. 31. The state’s eligibility navigator will tell families whether they must apply.

Even with the department announcing that money was set to be distributed, it warned in its press release that “delays in issuing benefits are possible.”

Benefits will expire 122 days after they are issued, regardless of usage, so families must act quickly once the benefits are distributed. They should also keep the cards for next summer’s program, the state’s website advises.

Food security advocates in the state were relieved when Missouri opted into the program after weighing factors like technology issues and staffing.

Thirteen Republican-led states opted out of the program entirely this year.

The program is run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the benefits are fully federally funded. The state shares one-half of the administrative cost. DSS is leading Missouri’s administration, with the help of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In Missouri, 490,000 kids are estimated to receive benefits amounting to $58.8 million.

“Although we had to face some difficult challenges,” Director of Family Support Division Kim Evans said in the press release, “I am proud of our team members who worked diligently with our state and federal partners to get this important program off the ground.

“We will be much more prepared for next summer when we anticipate a smoother rollout and even greater success,” Evans said.

A similar, temporary program called Pandemic EBT provided various benefits during the pandemic and was beset with administrative issues — particularly because it required a new data collection portal to collect and share eligible students’ information with two agencies in the state.

The benefits designed to cover food costs during the summer of 2022 did not start going out until June 2023, and Missouri declined to participate in the summer 2023 program because of those issues — forgoing at least $40 million in aid.