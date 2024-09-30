Family of Marcellus Williams says it's received death threats since his execution

Family members of Marcellus Williams say they have received death threats since the State of Missouri executed him on Tuesday.

People made threats via phone calls, emails and anonymous social media messages on Wednesday, when the family held a Janazah, a memorial service, for him, said Shai Kaye, a representative for his son, Sadir Marcellus Williams. She said the Islamic Foundation of St. Louis, which handled the service, instituted a lockdown after also receiving threats.

No one has been harmed, Kaye said.

“They are in mourning,” Kaye said of Williams’ family. “They all have faith but in the end, we know they know what they were up against.”

The threats appear to have come from white supremacist groups, Kaye said.

Kaye said the family and the foundation worked with the St. Louis County Police Department and made accommodations for Williams’ memorial service to ensure a safe ceremony. The foundation did not respond to a request for comment.

Efforts to spare Williams from the death penalty garnered national and international attention. Williams was imprisoned for the 1998 killing of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle. Williams had maintained his innocence. His lawyers and advocates had fought against his execution for years, arguing that prosecutors improperly handled DNA evidence and improperly selected the jurors for the case.

While some of Gayle’s belongings were found in Williams’ possession, DNA evidence at the crime scene could not be linked to Williams. An ex-girlfriend of Williams reportedly attempted to recant her statement against him prior to her death. Gayle’s family had also argued against his execution.

The state came close to executing Williams in 2017, but former Gov. Eric Greitens appointed a board of inquiry to investigate if Williams should be granted clemency and stayed his execution. Current Gov. Mike Parson dissolved the board last year.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell filed a motion to vacate Williams’ conviction earlier this year. Parson declined clemency, and the U.S. and state Supreme Courts allowed his execution to go forward.

“He made peace with what was happening and what was about to happen,” Kaye said. “I'm not going to say his death was not in vain, but that it meant something, and it meant change."

Williams was interred Wednesday afternoon at an undisclosed location surrounded by other practicing Muslims in a religious ceremony. Sadir Marcellus Williams hand dug Williams’ grave, Kaye said.

“His peace brought the family peace,” Kaye said. “They've been celebrating his life, they mourned the loss, the transition of him, and now everybody's just trying to pick up the pieces. Because just because a person was away for 20-plus years does not mean that they don't have the family base that surrounds them.”

