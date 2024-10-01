Convoy of Hope sends teams, relief supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene

Springfield-based Convoy of Hope continues to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. The storm has claimed at least 120 lives and left many without water and power.

Convoy Spokesman Ethan Forhetz said his organization was on the ground in Florida when the category 4 hurricane made landfall, and the nonprofit continues to distribute relief supplies in the Perry and Steinhatchee area, two cities also hit by Hurricane Debby earlier this year and Hurricane Idalia last year.

“These are people still recovering in many ways from the hurricanes that hit previously, and they need the basic supplies because stores are now down, electricity is off, water’s not running for some of them so they need the basic supplies to just survive life.”

Convoy of Hope has added shipments of relief supplies, including truckloads of food and water, to a few other hard-hit Florida cities as well as other states that have been impacted by devastating floods.

“We’re working in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia – all of those places are well inland from where this storm hit, yet they’re dealing with catastrophic results.”

He said they’re dropping off relief supplies with partners in those states for distribution as well as sending team members from Florida and their headquarters in Springfield to help in North Carolina.

Cities that are receiving relief supplies from Convoy of Hope so far are:

Ashville & Morganton, North Carolina

Greenville & Greenwood, South Carolina

Hendersonville and Johnson City, Tennessee

Adel, Augusta, Macon, and Plano, Georgia

Mayo, Cross City, Hudson, Ruskin, Perry, Steinhatchee and Jasper, Florida

Convoy of Hope is accepting donations, and those can be designated specifically for the relief efforts following Hurricane Helene.