Early voting around St. Louis region exceeds expectations

Missouri voters are answering the call to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 5 election, during the state’s no excuse in-person absentee voting period.

Election authorities report that since Tuesday, 78,493 residents in St. Louis County, 18,052 in St. Louis and 20,619 in St. Charles County voted early in person.

St. Charles County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr said early voting numbers have far exceeded predictions.

“Five days of no excuse [voting] has eclipsed four weeks of in-person and by-mail absentee voting combined,” he said. “2020 was not this heavy per day, 2022 was much lower.”

Precincts opened select locations last week for registered voters to cast a ballot early. People do not need to disclose why they’re opting to vote ahead of Election Day, but election authorities have said the number of questions on the ballot might be reason enough.

“It's double-sided, so two pages,” said Dana Isom. The St. Louis Dogtown voter said the questions about judges in particular could take some time. “But I did my research so I knew [how] I was voting.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cathie Weatherspoon, 70, of Compton Heights, after casting her ballot during no-excuse absentee voting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside the St. Louis Public Library’s Buder Branch in St. Louis Hills.

Election officials are encouraging voters to be familiar with the questions and candidates and consider filling out a sample ballot ahead of time to help expedite the process.

“If a voter waits until they walk in the polling place to actually look at it and try and vote their ballot, it's going to take them a long time,” said St. Louis Republican Elections Director Gary Stoff at a press conference last week.

During the first week of the early voting period, lines often matched the ballots. Voters reported wait times of 30 minutes to an hour, though they otherwise gave positive feedback about the process.

St. Louis Fox Park resident Gretchen Kliewer said it took about a half-hour to vote early at Schlafly Library on Friday morning.

“I think it's a great way to take all the time that you need to get it done when you want, and you don't have to wait in as long lines as Election Day,” said Kliewer, who prepared by filling out a sample ballot.

Kliewer’s friend and neighbor SJ Creek came along to vote early but is opting to wait until Election Day to cast a ballot.

“I'm an extrovert, so I love going out on Election Day proper,” said Creek. “I get to see all my neighbors. It's like a giant reunion.”

Prior to 2022, Missourians needed to provide an excuse to vote ahead of Election Day – such as being out of town. But this was hard to verify, and election officials from both parties criticized that requirement. Now registered voters only need to show identification to vote through Nov. 4.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis-area residents take to the polls during no-excuse absentee voting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the St. Louis Public Library’s Buder Branch in St. Louis Hills.

St. Louis Democratic Elections Director Ben Borgmeyer said his office is planning to release an app with more up-to-date wait times, so voters can select a polling place where crowds are thinner.

“At this point, I would project between 40 and 50 thousand [early voters],” said Borgmeyer, with more people casting a ballot early as the week goes on.

St. Louis Central West End resident Michael Valente said early voting eliminated the worry of even longer lines on Election Day.

“It was so quick and so easy,” he said.

His wife, Maureen, agrees — adding that there’s a sense of relief that comes with having cast her ballot already.

“It’s really important to get my vote in,” she said. “I didn't want to wait till the last minute, especially this year. I feel there's a lot at stake.”

Election officials in St. Louis and St. Charles counties said they expect about 75% voter turnout by the end of Nov. 5. Officials in the city of St. Louis expect 60% to 65% turnout.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis-area residents wait in line while taking the polls during no-excuse absentee voting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the St. Louis Public Library’s Buder Branch in St. Louis Hills.

Early voting locations

The St. Louis Board of Elections will have eight locations for no excuse absentee voting:

Buder Library, 4401 Hampton Ave.

Carpenter Branch Library, 3309 S. Grand Ave.

Divoll Library, 4234 N. Grand Blvd.

Kingshighway Branch Library, 2260 S. Vandeventer Ave.

Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis City Election Board, 300 N. Tucker Blvd.

Walnut Park Library, 5760 W. Florissant Ave.

Wohl Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

The St. Louis Board of Elections website has more details on times when these locations will be open.

St. Louis County will have 14 satellite locations available, with hours listed on its website :

UMSL Millennium Student Center, 17 Arnold Grobman Drive, St. Louis 63121

Lewis and Clark Branch Library, 9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd., St. Louis 63136

Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann 63074

Thornhill Branch Library, 12863 Willowyck Drive, St. Louis 63146

Grand Glaize Branch Library, 1010 Meramec Station Road, Ballwin 63021

Clark Family Branch Library, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis 63131

North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis 63136

Jamestown Bluffs Branch Library, 4153 N. Hwy. 67, Florissant 63034

Mid-County Branch Library, 7821 Maryland Ave., St. Louis 63105

Oakbend Branch Library, 842 S. Holmes Ave., St. Louis 63122

Grant's View Branch Library, 9700 Musick Road, St. Louis 63123

Cliff Cave Branch Library, 5430 Telegraph Road, St. Louis 63129

Daniel Boone Branch Library, 300 Clarkson Road, Ballwin 63011

Wildwood City Hall, 16860 Main St., Wildwood 63040

St. Charles County will have early voting sites at the following locations:

St. Charles County Election Authority, 397 Turner Blvd., St. Peters 63376

Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway #500, Wentzville 63385

The St. Charles County Election Authority’s website includes times during which each location will be open.

Jefferson County will have early voting sites at the following locations:

Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple St., Hillsboro 63050

Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold 63010

New Hope Fellowship, 5919 Antire Road, High Ridge 63049

Hillsboro Civic Club, 10349 Business 21, Hillsboro 63050

Visit the Jefferson County Clerk and Election Authority’s website for the times and days locations will be available.

