Columbia business owners 'excited' for Proposition A passage

The Missouri minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour by 2026 after Proposition A passed by a significant margin in the general election.

The proposition will also require employers to provide workers with one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Columbia business owners who spoke to KOMU 8 on Wednesday were generally happy about the proposition passing and say it will have a positive impact on workers.

"Any time I see minimum wage increases happening, I always feel like that's a good idea," said Kyle Cook, part owner of Hitt Records. "I've worked for minimum wage before, and it's hard to earn a living wage, so I was excited to see it pass."

Business owners said they felt the proposition is a win-win for both consumers and businesses.

"I think the working class are people who spend a lot of money," said Shelly La Fata, the owner of Columbia restaurant Pasta La Fata. "By giving them more expendable income, I think we'll see a boost in the local economy."

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is one of the biggest opponents of Proposition A. The chamber's interim president, Kara Corches, said she thinks Proposition A could be harmful to Missouri businesses.

"We believe this proposition is going to increase the cost of goods and services," Corches said. "That's what we've seen in other states that have increased minimum wage. When we see increased labor costs, that gets passed onto consumers."

Multiple organizations including the Missouri Grocers Association and the Missouri Restaurant Association expressed disappointment for the passage of the proposition in a joint statement.

"This measure will increase prices for consumers and impose significant financial burdens on Missouri restaurants, stores and other small businesses," the statement read.