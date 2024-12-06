© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA's 91.3 FM broadcast is currently at low power today (Dec 6, 11:15am-mid afternoon) to accommodate a tower maintenance crew working on tower lighting. 91.3FM will be shut off for a brief time for this.

Lawsuit against Diocese of Jefferson City dismissed

KBIA | By Steve Lambson, KOMU 8
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST
A gavel on a white table
Tingey Injury Law Firm
/
Unsplash
The lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs may file again if they choose.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Diocese of Jefferson City on Thursday due a lack of action by the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit, filed in September by five Missouri adults, accused Jefferson City-area Catholic priests of sexual abuse. Four of the plaintiffs claim they were abused as children, and the fifth said they were abused as an adult.

The lawsuit named the diocese and Bishop Shawn McKnight as defendants. After it was filed, McKnight sent a statement saying none of the priests in question are were active in the diocese at the time of filing.

In a ruling Thursday, Judge Douglas Harpool said the plaintiffs had not met deadlines set by another judge for serving the defendants with court papers. They also did not meet a deadline for responding to an order to show cause.
Tags
Missouri News diocese of jefferson citycatholic churchShawn McKnight
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content