The FAFSA form is open for college-bound high school seniors, returning students

It’s time for high school seniors planning to go on to some form of higher education to fill out their FAFSA forms – Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Changes to the form last year resulted in a late roll out. Current college students must fill it out each year as well.

Last year, the form didn’t open until the end of December, but Kaitlyn Venta, director of affordability for the Missouri College and Career Attainment Network or MOCAN, said, this year, it opened in late November. Everyone planning to attend college should take time to fill out the FAFSA, according to Venta.

“The FAFSA is the key to any type of financial aid you would like for college," she said. "And college can be community college, a four-year university, trade school, so if you are thinking about attending higher education during the 2025-2025 school year, now is the time to complete your FAFSA.”

Each college has their own deadline for completing the form, but Venta said, if you think you may be eligible for an Access Missouri Scholarship, you need to fill it out by the priority deadline of February 3.

More students will be eligible for financial aid this cycle, according to Venta.

“So one of the benefits of the FAFSA simplification is, they adjusted the algorithm and the way that they determine financial need," she said. "And we have seen more students eligible for federal Pell Grants and some more eligible for the Access Missouri Grant as well.”

The first thing you need to do before filling out the form is to create FSA I.D.s, which are your log-ins for the FAFSA website. Students and parents need their own unique I.D.s. Once you create those, keep them in a safe place where you’ll have access when you need them now and in the future.

Those needing help filling out the FAFSA can check with their high school’s counselor or go to MOFAFSA.org. And some schools host FAFSA Frenzy where parents and students can get assistance.