Mid-Missouri's first safe haven baby box coming to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Mid-Missouri's first baby box will soon be available at the Cole County EMS headquarters in Jefferson City.

The Cole County Emergency Medical Services Department announced a partnership with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, an organization that provides specialized boxes for emergency relinquishment. The boxes are climate-controlled, secure and entirely anonymous.

Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy said he was motivated to implement the box after a task force approached the Jefferson City Public Safety Committee with the idea in early summer.

In conjunction with the Pregnancy Help Center, they reached out to multiple public safety departments to install the box. After discussion, the department's new building on Adams Street felt like the right fit.

"Where we're at right now is working on getting the funding piece worked out so in the next couple weeks, the community can expect a statement," Hoy said.

Once an infant is dropped off in the box, the box locks and an 24/7 monitoring alarm goes off, signifying a child is in it. Once emergency personnel open the box, the child is taken to the hospital and put through foster care resources.

"The more resources we can provide the community with for folks who may be experiencing crisis, the better outcomes we can achieve," Hoy said.

Missouri's Safe Place for Newborns Law allows a parent to permanently give up their newborn up to 45 days after birth without prosecution. As long as the baby is unharmed, they can be surrendered to a hospital, fire station, or law enforcement agency.

Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder for Safe Haven, was motivated to begin Safe Haven, as her mother didn't have these same options.

"I started Safe Haven Baby Boxes based on my own beginnings of being abandoned as an infant back in 1973 two hours after my mom gave birth to me," Kelsey said. "I took my pain and I took my story and I turned it into something better for others."

After traveling to Cape Town, South Africa and seeing a version of the baby box in action, she built the same thing in Indiana. The initiative is now in over 14 states.

The first baby box in Missouri, located in Mehlville, was opened in Aug. 2023. In Feb. 2024, a baby girl was dropped off in the box and safely transported to medical services.

"Six months ago, I made a pledge to any woman that would have the courage to go through what I could only imagine could be a horrible, horrible thing that we wouldn't let her down," said Brian Hendricks, Mehlville Fire Chief, in a press conference.

The incoming box would be the second in the state. However, the city is in its preliminary stages of planning the box.

Cole County is currently trying to fundraise at least $25,000 to go toward the box. $15,000 of that will go to the box itself, while the remainder will go toward maintenance to upkeep the box.

"The Pregnancy Help Center has allocated and indicated that funds are available so we believe a large portion of the goal will be taken by [them]," Hoy said. "We also need the community's help in raising money for ongoing maintenance and installation of the box."

As a dad, Hoy said bringing the box to Jefferson City brought him a sense of pride. He encourages any mother contemplating giving up their baby to call the hotline.

"We're charged on a daily basis with delivering care to all those in need, so we feel this is just another way to do that," Hoy said.

The department hopes to get the box active in the first half of 2025.

Safe Haven Baby Box's crisis line can be reached via call or text at 866-992-2291.

For more information about Missouri's Safe Place for Newborns Law, contact the Children's Division at 1-800-392-3738.

