© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis to host U.S. Figure Skating championships before 2026 Milan Olympics

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST
The Enterprise center will serve as the location for the final qualifying event before the selection of the team that will be competing at the next Winter Games.
Kelli McClintock/Unsplash
The Enterprise center will serve as the location for the final qualifying event before the selection of the team that will be competing at the next Winter Games.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The final U.S. Figure Skating Championships before the 2026 Milan Olympics will take place in St. Louis.

U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday the 2026 nationals would be Jan. 5-11 at the Enterprise Center. As usual, they will serve as the final qualifying event before the selection of the team that will be competing at the next Winter Games.

St. Louis has not hosted the U.S. championships since 2006, when Sasha Cohen and Johnny Weir were among the champions.

The upcoming national championships in January will take place in Wichita, Kansas, and will help determine the U.S. team for the final world championships before the Olympics. The 2025 worlds are scheduled for March in Boston.
Tags
Missouri News olympicsst louisWinter Olympics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content