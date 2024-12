The National Weather Service in Springfield confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in Benton County, Saturday afternoon.

The tornado lasted for about five minutes, starting at 3:41 p.m. and ended at 3:46 p.m. according to the NWS.

Wind speeds reached 80 miles per hours and the storm traveled for 1.7 miles in Zora, Mo.

According to the survey summary, there was damage to trees and an outbuilding along the tornado's path.