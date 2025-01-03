Central Missouri Humane Society seeking foster families before winter storms

With forecasts predicting a significant winter storm to impact Columbia on Sunday, the Central Missouri Humane Society is urgently seeking foster families to provide temporary homes for adoptable pets this weekend.

According to a CMHS news release, fostering helps ensure the safety and comfort of animals during severe weather conditions while also easing the strain on shelter resources.

Fostering through CMHS is free, according to the news release. The shelter provides all necessary supplies, including food, bedding and medical care. CMHS encourages foster families to pick up animals before 6 p.m. Saturday to ensure people and pets are settled safely before the storm.

Even during severe weather, CMHS staff care for the pets in the shelter, according to the news release. By temporarily fostering a pet, residents can take some stress off staff members and ensure they make it home in a timely manner.

For more information on fostering and how to sign up, please visit cmhspets.org/foster or contact CMHS staff at (573) 443-7387.