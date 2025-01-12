© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
South St. Louis County lawmaker resigns to take commissioner of securities post

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published January 12, 2025 at 2:52 PM CST
Rep. Mike O'Donnell speaks on the House floor in 2024. O'Donnell is resigning to become Commissioner of Securities in Secretary of State-elect Denny Hoskins' office.
Tim Bommel
A south St. Louis County lawmaker is leaving the Missouri House next week to become the state’s commissioner of securities.

Rep. Michael O’Donnell tendered his resignation on Thursday to House Speaker Jon Patterson. The Oakville Republican said he had accepted incoming Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’ offer to become commissioner of securities, adding in his letter that he’s honored to accept this new role in service to the people of Missouri.”

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside you and our esteemed colleagues in the Missouri House of Representatives,” O’Donnell wrote. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me by my constituents and the opportunities I have had to contribute to the legislative process.”

O’Donnell has worked for many years in the securities industry. He joined the Navy after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, inspired to serve after one of his friends was killed in the World Trade Center.

It will be up to Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe to call a special election for the state’s 95th District, which encompasses a portion of unincorporated south St. Louis County. While that district was fairly competitive in the 2000s, it’s since become a GOP stronghold.

If Kehoe calls a special election, members of Republican and Democratic committees will choose nominees.

