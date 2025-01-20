What's open in mid-Missouri on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and while many major retailers will remain open, various government services will close in observance of the federal holiday.

Here's what's open in closed in Columbia and across mid-Missouri.

What's open and closed in Columbia?

City of Columbia offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City Council meeting scheduled for that week will be held the next day, Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Additionally, several city services will be impacted by the holiday, according to the news release.

Residential curbside trash and recycling will not be collected on the holiday and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Go COMO, the city's public transit system, will not operate. Parking enforcement will also be suspended on Jan. 20.

Although administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed, all other emergency services will be available.

If needed, visit CoMo.gov/Utilities for phone numbers to contact staff regarding emergencies related to water, electricity, sewer and stormwater.

The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) will operate at normal hours, remaining open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

What's open and closed across the nation?

Postal service facilities will be closed for residential and business deliveries on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Priority Mail Express, however, will be delivered, according to the USPS website.

Most major retailers, such as Target, Walmart and Costco will remain open, but some locations may have modified hours.

In addition, most nonessential government services such as the DMV, libraries and city offices will be closed. Check local branches for further details.

Columbia events

Daniel Boone Regional Library is honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., by hosting the Sherry McBride-Brown Volunteer Fair. The event will be hosted in the library's Friends Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the DBRL website, the event is designed to help participants discover how they can have a positive impact on the community by speaking with organizers from local nonprofits.

The Columbia Values Diversity Celebration is celebrating the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event is hosted annually by the city of Columbia and has been since 1994, according to the city's website. The 2025 event ticket sales ended on Jan. 15, but those interested can still be added to the waitlist.

The city is also planning its annual walk to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, located at 701 E. Ash St. Those participating should meet in the facility's basement, according to the city's website. The walk will proceed to St. Luke United Methodist Church for the memorial celebration at 7 p.m.