Boone County sees record-high flu cases

Flu cases in Boone County reached the highest on record last week, according to data provided by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services records go back 21 years to 2004. Boone County had 907 reported cases of influenza in the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, according to a news release from the city.

However, flu cases are typically underreported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The best way to reduce the risk of flu and complications is to get vaccinated, the Columbia/Boone County health department said. Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services by calling 573-874-7249 or contacting a health care provider or pharmacy.

How to get a flu vaccine

Walk-in flu clinics will be held at Public Health and Human Services, located at 1005 W. Worley St. from Feb. 10-15. Clinics will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The cost of vaccination depends on insurance coverage and status, and you should bring insurance information to the flu vaccination clinic. The out-of-pocket cost for adults is $25. Children ages 6 months through 18 years of age are free. A free vaccine is available for adults without insurance.

Flu symptoms

Flu can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. Symptoms will usually come on suddenly, according to Public Health and Human Services.

Fever (not everyone with the flu will have a fever)

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

Other preventative measures include staying home when sick, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, and practicing basic hygiene such as hand washing.

Public Health and Human Services recommends seeing a doctor if you experience difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or lethargy.