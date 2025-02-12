How expected winter weather could affect Columbia Public Schools this week

With 3 to 6 inches of snow forecast Wednesday in Columbia, it's unclear how Columbia Public Schools will proceed with classes.

Alternative methods of instruction (AMI) were implemented into district protocol for the 2024-2025 school year, but the district is nearing its end of allocated AMI days. AMI days are meant to give students an opportunity to learn remotely during days in which in-person learning is unavailable.

CPS can use up to 36 hours of AMI this school year in order to keep additional state funding — which comes out to about five full days of school, School Board Vice President John Lyman said. The district has used AMI for four days so far this school year.

CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the district has enough hours remaining to cover multiple days.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, CPS began using AMI this year after a new state law required certain school districts to have at least 169 days of school and 1,044 hours of instruction. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will give additional money to districts with at least 169 days of school.

In October, the Columbia School Board voted to add two instructional days to the 2024-25 school year to comply with the law and secure additional funding.

According to Lyman, if the district runs out of AMI hours to use, it has two options. It can either add an in-seat instruction day somewhere on the calendar or lose out on additional state funding, Lyman said.