Columbia Shelters and Warming Centers prepare for low-temps

With extreme cold coming through mid-Missouri Monday, it leaves uncertainty for many individuals and families trying to stay warm.

Columbia has several community resources, shelters and warming centers to help keep the community warm this week during the cold weather.

Room at the Inn is an overnight shelter for homeless people in mid-Missouri.

"We check in about 100 people here a night," said Sierra Williams, Room at the Inn supervisor. "We have a new transition program that's going on. We are trying to get people housed and out of homelessness."

Room at the Inn opens every night at 6:30 p.m. GoCOMO shuttles run to the Room at the Inn starting at 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. The shuttles leave from Wilkes Church on Wilkes Boulevard.

For a full list of emergency shelters and warming centers in Columbia, visit the city's website.

