Missouri protesters join thousands across the nation in 50501 movement

Missourians gathered at the Missouri State Capitol on Monday to protest against the Trump administration and ICE, while also making their support clear for civil rights, public funding, transgender rights and abortion access.

The protest comes as a part of national movement led by 50501, which is a group self-described as “a coalition of grassroots organizers who are committed to addressing the urgent need for unity, justice, and positive change across the United States.”

According to a news release, the group has the following requests of lawmakers:

For Donald Trump to step down or be removed from the presidency through impeachment.

Conduct mass investigations into politicians appointed by Donald Trump

Investigate Elon Musk's role within the U.S. government and take appropriate action if any federal or state laws are found to be violated.

Overturn or rescind executive orders that infringe on citizen and human rights.

Strengthen laws on hate speech, including banning displays of Nazi propaganda or salutes.

Reinstate diversity, equity, and inclusion frameworks to promote better conditions for all citizens.

Over a hundred people were present at the protest, carrying signs that promoted their viewpoints, like ones that said "Down with the oligarchy" and "This Musk stop."

As the protest began to wind down, two Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Wick Thomas, D-Kansas City, and Rep. Marty Joe Murray, D-St. Louis, stepped out of the Capitol to address the crowd.

“We have had a lot of late nights here trying to protect the trans community, immigrant community and so many people who are being harmed,” Thomas said. “Ugly things can happen in this beautiful building. That's where you all come in. We need your help to get anything done here. There are not enough Democrats to be able to stop a lot of this.”

Thomas kept his words to the crowd short, saying he needed to step away in order to hear the anti-DEI bill in the House. Protecting DEI institutions is a cornerstone of the 50501 movement and is supported by the majority of Missouri’s Democratic caucus.

House Bill 742, sponsored by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, prevents state funds from going toward DEI positions or initiatives.

Murray told the protesters he was disheartened that the first bill he would speak on in the Missouri House addressed DEI.

“This is my first time being elected to the Missouri House, and the first bill I'm gonna speak on behalf of is in regards to diversity, equity and inclusion, during Black History Month,” Murray said.

The bill was passed in the House along party lines after a presentation by the bill sponsor and over two hours of questioning from Democratic lawmakers.

“The whole problem with DEI programs is that on its premise, it’s saying you're either an oppressor or you're oppressed,” Baker said.

Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, said he strongly disavows discrimination. Haden said eliminating DEI will help limit discrimination in the state.

“Now they're discriminating, and that doesn't work either, you know,” Haden said. “And, that isn't something, you know, you want to teach our children that, hey, this is okay. It isn't okay, it isn't okay, and people ought to be respected for who they are.”