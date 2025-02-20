Order forbidding DEI does not apply to state universities

Tuesday’s executive order eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in Missouri state agencies does not apply to state universities, according to an email sent Wednesday from the governor’s office.

“The University of Missouri is actually not included in this EO – this is only for state agencies,” said Gabby Picard, communications director for Gov. Mike Kehoe.

But MU’s DEI initiatives are not out of the woods. Several pieces of legislation in the legislature still threaten DEI in higher education.

The chair of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Seneca, doubled down Wednesday on Republican efforts to prevent state funds from being used for DEI programs.

In an emailed news release, Deaton said language in the appropriations bill for the 2025 legislative session will ensure that state funds are not used within institutions of higher education for programs and positions that are solely focused on DEI.

“Tax dollars should be used to advance education and workforce readiness in our colleges, not to promote divisive ideologies,” Deaton said in the release.

“We want to ensure that our universities remain focused on preparing students for success in their careers and contributing to Missouri’s economy, rather than funding programs that sort people based on identity categories rather than merit,” the statement added.

Additionally, House Bill 742, which bans state agencies from spending money on DEI initiatives, was given initial House approval Monday evening. The bill needs to pass just one more vote before being sent to the Senate for consideration.

These bills are part of a broader, renewed effort by the 2025 legislature to pull back on DEI initiatives across the state. Although the bills and executive order could face legal challenges, support from powerful members of the state GOP, including Kehoe, and legislative leaders, reveal a pressing motivation to get this done.

“Missourians deserve a government that treats all individuals equally, without preferential treatment or discrimination based on immutable characteristics,” Kehoe said in the news release announcing his signing of Executive Order 25-18. “Our state agencies must operate under a framework that ensures fairness, equal opportunity, and merit-based decision-making.”