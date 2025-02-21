Trial that could permanently remove Missouri’s abortion ban set for 2026

A judge in Kansas City has scheduled a trial for early next year that could permanently overturn Missouri’s abortion ban.

Late last week, preliminary orders from Jackson County Judge Jerri Zhang put a temporary hold on licensing restrictions, clearing the way for abortions to resume in Missouri.

Zhang had previously put a hold on the state’s ban after Missourians in November passed a ballot initiative to protect the right to an abortion.

But a full trial – now scheduled for January 2026 – is still needed to make those changes permanent.

Mallory Schwarz, executive director of the pro-abortion rights group Abortion Action Missouri, said she was encouraged by the judge’s preliminary rulings.

Swarz said 10 months may seem like a long time to wait for a trial, but “for a case of this magnitude, this is actually moving really quickly ... and I'm glad that we're seeing the courts address this newly protected right to reproductive freedom with the urgency that they are.”

Missouri is one of several states to add the right to an abortion to the state’s constitution.

After Missourians approved the ballot initiative, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU filed suit to overturn the state’s ban and other restrictions on abortion that providers claimed are now unconstitutional.

In the next months, lawyers for the plaintiffs and the state will take part in discovery and name witnesses who will testify on their behalf.

The state plans to appeal Zhang's preliminary injunctions before the January trial date.

“We are immediately appealing the decision,” said Madeline Sieren, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “The court’s order removes all basic guardrails – like basic licensing requirements – that protect the health and safety of women.”

Sieren said Planned Parenthood had a history of providing “botched” care to patients.

While Zhang struck down facility-specific requirements for abortion facilities, providers there still need to be licensed by the state.

Clinic representatives have argued the remaining requirements match those for other outpatient clinics in Missouri.

