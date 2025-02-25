Springfield police officers may now impound vehicles with expired registration tags

In a city where the poverty level is much higher than Missouri’s average, the bill was controversial, even though police say they’re “empathetic” and will focus enforcement on chronic violators whose tags are at least a year past expiration date.

Councilmember Heather Hardinger explained her no vote, saying, "Public transit options aren’t accessible to everyone, and removing someone’s only means of transportation — in a city where getting to work or school or medical appointments without a car can be extremely difficult — does not solve the root issue.”

Mayor Ken McClure was joined by Councilmember Craig Hosmer in sponsoring the bill. Councilmembers Abe McGull, Matt Simpson and Derek Lee also voted in favor of it, while Hardinger was joined by Councilmembers Monica Horton and Brandon Jenson voting against. Councilmember Callie Carroll was absent.

The bill’s main backer, Hosmer, argued that unregistered vehicles are linked to millions of uncollected property tax dollars that fund institutions like the Springfield school district and the public library, and the problem helps drive up insurance costs.

